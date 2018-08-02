The Galloway Township Environmental Commission recently won a $1,500 grant from the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions to raise awareness about invasive plant species in our area.
Most invasive plants were brought to this country as ornamental attractions, with little to no other value here. Unfortunately, there still is money to be made in selling them. Hundreds of such plants have drastically altered our landscapes for the worse. They out-compete and even smother native plants, providing very little support for birds, bees, butterflies and the chain of organisms that make up a healthy ecosystem. Most invasive plants spread relentlessly as they self-seed, spread underground or are dispersed far and wide by wind, water or after their seeds are passed through the gut of birds and other animals undigested.
The ten invasive plants that this project will focus on are Japanese barberry, English ivy, Japanese honeysuckle, Callery(Bradford) pear, Asian wisteria, Oriental bittersweet, multiflora rose, mugwort, autumn olive and Japanese knotweed. Unfortunately, the first five of these species are still being sold in some stores, frequently chosen and planted by some landscape designers, landscape contractors and homeowners. Part of this project will be to show how all ten of these plants affect open spaces, adjacent properties, disturbed soils, roadsides and other green spaces in Galloway.
People often say that invasive plants are not a problem because they can control them with chemicals. Others may have heard from stores or others that nursery-grown plants are sterile and therefore unlikely to spread. But using toxic chemicals in your yard creates many other problems. Once sterile plants, (Callery/Bradford Pear, for example), now fertilize and reproduce exponentially. Many invasives (Japanese Barberry, English Ivy and others), spread readily by their vining root systems.
You may ask why I haven’t mentioned bamboo, probably the most noticeable invasive plant in the area. Anyone who has bamboo knows now or will know how nearly impossible it is to eradicate and how easily it may spread above or below ground, under driveways, streets, sidewalks and certainly beyond property lines. Regardless of the status of municipal regulation or enforcement, this will be an increasing source of landowner disputes over encroachment and property values. This topic will be one of future focus, outside of the scope of this particular grant project.
As part of the outreach educational component of the grant, the partners in this endeavor will be preparing a video and informational brochures as guides for identifying and dealing with these shrubs, vines and trees. Stay tuned, but please do your own research about invasive plants and make yourself an informed land steward.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.