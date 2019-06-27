Galloway Township — After more than three decades of service, Executive Director Janice T. Cambron retired from Seashore Gardens Living Center on June 25. A licensed nursing home administrator and certified assisted living administrator, Cambron has served in her current role since 2012, and as assistant executive director since 1984.
“Janice is one of those remarkable individuals with a keen sense of duty and a unique grasp of human problems,” said Martin H. Klein, president and CEO. “Her devotion to the residents and staff, and her leadership, are truly exemplary. She has served the Home generously and unselfishly. It is with a sense of loss and deep regret that we bid her farewell. We extend our best wishes to her for a long happy life.”
Cambron leaves behind a legacy that includes festive costumes and fun antics, innovative programming and caring management of staff and residents. She conceived of the Summer Sizzlers Youth Program, which brings teens to work and volunteer at SGLC. She was instrumental in bringing students from her alma mater, Stockton University, to SGLC for internship programs in physical therapy and gerontology. Cambron spearheaded SGLC’s location as an election site to increase the Home’s visibility in the community. She also helped to coordinate the Seashore Gardens Living Center Scholarship for the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association. Her weekly Wednesday breakfasts with the residents were just one of the many ways that she found to connect with them.
“To say that we’re affected by our residents is a vast understatement” she explained. “We are the proud bearer of their memories. And we appreciate the journey that has brought them here to us. We think of them as our extended family and we honor them as such. That’s why working at Seashore Gardens Living Center is not just a job. It is a calling. I will always be part of the fabric of SGLC. It will always be home to me.”
Janice earned a bachelor’s degree in public health administration from the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey, now Stockton University. She has an MBA from Rutgers University. She has resided in Egg Harbor Township since she was five years old.