Galloway Township — Atlantic City’s Schultz-Hill Foundation, in association with the Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center, invites area seniors to Jazz in the Garden, a free concert on Thurs., Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. at Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township.
Jazz in the Garden will feature music by the Teddy Royal Band and guest singer Miss Pat Tandy, and will take place in the outdoor sensory trail and garden at Seashore Gardens Living Center. In the event of rain, the concert will be held indoors. Light refreshments will be served.
The concert is part of the Schultz-Hill Foundation’s 2018 Music and Memories Series and is open to the community. Tickets are free but reservations are required, as seating is limited. Call 609-404-4848 or email blankm@seashoregardens.org to reserve your seat.
The concert is the third in the 2018 Music & Memories Series by the Schultz-Hill Foundation, designed to bring the arts to seniors in the community. Sponsors of the concert include OceanFirst, The Hordes Family, The Forza Insurance Group and The Kligerman Foundation.