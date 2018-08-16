Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of their various scholarship programs. These students have demonstrated academic excellence, community service, and participation in sports or clubs, where many held leadership positions.
Emilie Karovic from Galloway Township attended Absegami High School and was awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. She will be attending the University of Connecticut in the fall majoring in Biological Sciences in the STEM Scholar Honor Program. Emilie likes banking with Jersey Shore and said, “The staff members are always very welcoming and helpful.”
Justin Smith from Wildwood attended Wildwood High School and was also awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. He will be attending Drexel University majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Justin was honored to win the scholarship and said he likes the flexibility and ease Jersey Shore offers compared to other institutions. It will be easy for him to do his banking, even when he’s out of the area.
Brooke Mullin of Linwood was awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship for members 18-25 that are already enrolled in an institution of higher education. She is attending Seton Hall University majoring in Secondary Education and Mathematics. Brooke was happy to win the Scholarship and explained why she likes banking with Jersey Shore. She said, “My credit union is a place I can trust with my money. In addition, everyone who works there is incredibly kind and vibrant, as well.”
Jesse Repko of Mays Landing was also awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship. He is attending Rowan University majoring in Accounting. Jesse expressed, “Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is convenient, friendly, and helpful. They support their members through different programs, such as this unique scholarship.”
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union President/CEO James Burns expressed, “We understand the importance of education and recognize the rising costs of tuition. We are happy to award Scholarships to these deserving students in our community and wish them continued academic success.”
If you would like more information about Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, please visit their office locations at the Hamilton Mall, Galloway, Northfield, Rio Grande or at the FAA Technical Center (for on-site employees only). Credit union membership is open to anyone that lives, works, worships, goes to school, volunteers, or owns a business in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.