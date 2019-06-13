Keep everything except rainwater from entering storm drains

Storm drains play a very important role by eliminating accumulating water that enters the street during rainstorms. But do you know where this water ends up? If you said “into the city sewerage system,” you would be wrong. Some people believe that the storm drains are connected to the sewerage system, where that water would be processed, cleaned and released.
On Absecon Island, storm drains lead directly to the ocean and bay. The drainage system carries not only water runoff but also fertilizer, pesticides, grass clippings, road dirt, oil, detergents, cigarette butts, trash and animal waste. Everything from the street will be washed into the bays and ocean through the storm drains. Unfortunately, some people feel that they can place pet waste there.
Trash, leaves and grass clippings cause clogging. During heavy downpours, clogged drains will back up storm water, causing street flooding. This can close streets and cause expensive damage to property. Finding and clearing these obstructions is costly. Keeping the system clear avoids flooding and saves taxpayer money.
Animal waste carries bacteria. Our oceans are monitored health and safety. If the bacteria count gets too high, beaches will be closed. This has happened in some shore towns when heavy rainstorms washed there contaminants into the ocean. Towns had to close its beaches until the water was deemed safe. Algae blooms are caused when excess nitrogen and fertilizers come off lawns and fields, wash into streams and rivers, into the bays then into the ocean. Pesticides, herbicides, detergents and other toxins are carried through the storm drains into the waterways; causing damage to the sensitive ecosystem.
To avert these problems, communities enacted ordinances to prevent these things from entering the storm drains. Collecting pet waste, picking up yard debris and properly disposing of trash and all chemicals keeps the waterways clean and reduces the chances of beach closure. The basic rule is: keep everything but rainwater out of the storm drains.
Our health and economic viability is directly related to the ocean. Being aware of how the storm drains work and what goes in them helps to keep our area clean and healthy, saves taxpayer money and avoids future problems.