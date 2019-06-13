You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Keep everything except rainwater from entering storm drains

Keep Everything Except Rainwater From Entering Storm Drains

Water drainage systems often pick up more than up more than just rain water. runoff can carry with it harmful chemicals and trash. Communities can change that.

 Steve Jasiecki, for the Press

Storm drains play a very important role by eliminating accumulating water that enters the street during rainstorms. But do you know where this water ends up? If you said “into the city sewerage system,” you would be wrong. Some people believe that the storm drains are connected to the sewerage system, where that water would be processed, cleaned and released.

On Absecon Island, storm drains lead directly to the ocean and bay. The drainage system carries not only water runoff but also fertilizer, pesticides, grass clippings, road dirt, oil, detergents, cigarette butts, trash and animal waste. Everything from the street will be washed into the bays and ocean through the storm drains. Unfortunately, some people feel that they can place pet waste there.

Trash, leaves and grass clippings cause clogging. During heavy downpours, clogged drains will back up storm water, causing street flooding. This can close streets and cause expensive damage to property. Finding and clearing these obstructions is costly. Keeping the system clear avoids flooding and saves taxpayer money.

Animal waste carries bacteria. Our oceans are monitored health and safety. If the bacteria count gets too high, beaches will be closed. This has happened in some shore towns when heavy rainstorms washed there contaminants into the ocean. Towns had to close its beaches until the water was deemed safe. Algae blooms are caused when excess nitrogen and fertilizers come off lawns and fields, wash into streams and rivers, into the bays then into the ocean. Pesticides, herbicides, detergents and other toxins are carried through the storm drains into the waterways; causing damage to the sensitive ecosystem.

To avert these problems, communities enacted ordinances to prevent these things from entering the storm drains. Collecting pet waste, picking up yard debris and properly disposing of trash and all chemicals keeps the waterways clean and reduces the chances of beach closure. The basic rule is: keep everything but rainwater out of the storm drains.

Our health and economic viability is directly related to the ocean. Being aware of how the storm drains work and what goes in them helps to keep our area clean and healthy, saves taxpayer money and avoids future problems.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.