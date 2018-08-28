GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Thursday will be Kids Day at the Galloway Green Market, held from 4-7 p.m. at the Municipal Complex.
The Music Together program with teacher Rosie will be playing and singing throughout the evening. Bokeh Love Photography will take professional photos of children, and free kids crafts will be available.
This second season of the Galloway Green Market features more food vendors as well as a few local crafters. Returning this year will be B&B Farms, Liepe Family Farm, Black Sheep Dog Treats, Busy Bees Honey, Angel in the Pines, Luscious & Sweet Gourmet Bakery, Kizbees Kitchen, Olde World Cannoli and Stockton Organic Farm. New to the market this year are Maxwell Shellfish and Loving Locavore Cuisine. And just in case you come hungry, local food truck Fed by Ed has been cooking up dinners featuring ingredients from the market.
Go Green Galloway is making this year’s market a plastic-bag-free zone. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags, and the first 50 shoppers will receive reusable mesh produce bags.
For more information, contact Mary Crawford at 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway12@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/GallowayGreenMarket and GoGreenGalloway.org.