GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted DIY crafting for kids Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21. The free program was suggested for ages 8 to 14. They used beads to hand-craft pumpkin decorations to welcome the fall season.
Register for the next Kids DIY program at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, by calling 609-652-2352 or sign up online at AtlanticLibrary.org. Join in the fun for arts, crafts and cool stuff. Get hands-on with one or two DIY arts and craft projects to make at the Galloway Township branch. All supplies are provided.
The Galloway branch is open Monday through Saturday and is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.