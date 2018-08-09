Knights of Columbus, Villa Marie Council No. 6342 of Absecon and Galloway, is announced it has awarded ten scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year from its Edward J. Walls Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The award recipients chosen by the Scholarship Committee:

• Halle Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School

• John ‘Jack’ Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Margaret ‘Maggie’ Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Stephanie Contaldi, attending DePaul Catholic High School

• Katelynn DeRitis, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Aidan Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School

• Cian Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School

• Alexsia Light, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Michael Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Thomas Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece or nephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council No. 6342, must attend a Catholic high school and must maintain at least a B average or numerical/GPA equivalent.

