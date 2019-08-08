Knights of Columbus, Villa Marie Council #6342 of Absecon and Galloway, has awarded ten scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year from its Edward J. Walls, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The award recipients chosen by the scholarship committee are:
Halle Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School
Sean Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School
John "Jack" Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School
Margaret "Maggie" Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School
Katelynn DeRitis, attending Holy Spirit High School
Cian Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School
Connor Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School
Andrew Krumaker, attending Holy Spirit High School
Michael Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School
Thomas Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School
To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece or nephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council #6342, must attend a Catholic high school, and must maintain at least a "B" average or numerical/GPA equivalent.