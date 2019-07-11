GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a special chess-club tournament Saturday, June 29, including all levels, 3-1-0 scoring, Swiss style and three rounds of chess-playing fun.
Participants not only interacted with one another as they learned, but also coached each other into becoming better chess players.
Visit the Galloway branch in August for more Knights of the Square Table free chess fun. If you have any interest in playing chess, this club is for you! The regular chess program is offered for all ages 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 10 and 24. Registration is requested.
Galloway library branch is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.
