Pictured from left to right are Patricia Barkley and Thomas Higgins, both of Galloway Township, sitting with the Galloway Township branch chess instructor Joshua Maddox (center) for chess lessons. Francis Loberto, bottom left, of Egg Harbor City, plays an intense match against David Leusner, of Galloway Township (bottom right).

 Karen Nowalsky / Submitted

Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offered an all-ages chess club, Knights of the Square Table, on Saturday, Oct. 5. Designed to foster intellectual growth while having fun, the club teaches players new to the game and encourages all to become better chess players.

If you have any interest in playing chess, this club is for you! Join the group at the branch's next meeting of Knights of the Square Table on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. Registration is requested. November dates of the program are Saturdays Nov. 2, 16 and 30 at 3 p.m.

Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.

