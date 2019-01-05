Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

top story

Latino Club of Egg Harbor City hosts Three Kings Day events

EGG HARBOR CITY — Dozens of city residents turned out for two events sponsored by the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City on Saturday in recognition of Three Kings Day, also known as the Feast of the Epiphany.

Scores of youngsters gathered at City Hall at noon to choose from a selection of toys donated by Toys for Kids, Toys for Tots, Teamsters Local 331 and various individuals.

Later in the evening, the club hosted Dinner with the Three Kings at the Teamsters Local 331 building.

The day is popular in the Latino community, among whom it is also known as El Día de los Reyes. It is a day marked by gift-giving to commemorate the gifts given to baby Jesus by the three Wise Men or Magi.

