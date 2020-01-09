EGG HARBOR CITY — Dozens of city residents turned out for two events sponsored by the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City on Saturday, Jan. 4 to celebrate Three Kings Day, also known as the Feast of the Epiphany.
Youngsters with their families gathered at Egg Harbor City Hall at noon to choose from a wide variety of gifts donated by Toys for Kids, Toys for Tots, Teamsters Local 331, the New Jersey Speech, Language and Hearing Association and numerous individuals.
That evening the club hosted Dinner with the Three Kings at the Teamsters Local 331 building. That event included a lavish buffet, entertainment by DJ Jorge Restrepo and a door prize drawing that included scores of items.
The day is very popular among Hispanics among whom it is also known as “El Día de los Reyes.” It is a day marked by gift-giving to commemorate the gifts given to baby Jesus by the three Wise Men, or Magi.
