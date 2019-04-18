Law firm sponsors Absegami's Light It Up Blue season opener

April is World Autism Month, and the Absegami Braves baseball team offered their support of the cause with a Light It Up Blue season opener.
With the help of a contribution from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, the team distributed Light It Up Blue T-shirts at the game Tuesday, April 2.
Team members and many faculty members at Absegami High School also wore the shirts to school on game day to spread awareness for understanding and acceptance of people with autism.
“The Booster Club and the team’s head coach, Michael DeCicco, are focusing on community involvement for the team this year, and the season opener was the perfect way to begin,” said Adrianne Nichols, president of the Braves Parent Booster Club. “D’Arcy Johnson Day has always been hands-on and community-oriented, and we were thrilled that they were once again happy to lend a hand by providing the T-shirts. They really made the day special and helped the team bring awareness to World Autism Month.”
The Braves’ plans for community involvement include a Military Appreciation Day and participation in the South Jersey Field of Dreams.
For more information about the Absegami Braves, see gehrhsd.net. For more information about the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, see djd.law.