Following up on the September premiere showing of the “Twelve Tenacious Invasives” video at the Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, the next general showing is coming up soon. Mark your calendars! The Southeast Chapter of the New Jersey Native Plant Society will dedicate its next meeting to showing and discussing this locally made video. This will occur 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Stockton’s Mainland Campus, Room L112. The event is free to the public. The video itself is about 40 minutes long and there will be time for discussion with a panel afterward.
The subject matter of this video is becoming more and more relevant as folks realize that they may be hosting not one but a multitude of plants that serve little or no value to humans or wildlife. In fact, having these plants often creates a source of public nuisance as seeds and roots escape into the shared ecosystem. The connection between native plants and a healthy overall local environment is the message driving this effort, as well as the need to use fewer chemicals that are decimating our essential pollinators.
A prime example of a very pressing problem, addressed in this video, is the host plant of the spotted lanternfly: the tree of heaven. The spotted lanternfly, a multi-colored “leaf hopper,” is coming our way after making its way from Asia to reunite with its host plant, tree Of heaven (Ailanthus Altissima), brought to the Philadelphia area in 1784.
This is another takeaway from this video, the concept of invasive plants bringing on scourges of invasive insects that are adapted to feed or lay their eggs only on them. The spotted lanternfly is now into north and central New Jersey and starting to be seen in South Jersey. In fact, it recently “introduced itself” on television by hopping into the broadcasting booth at a baseball game and “freaking out” the announcers in front of a live camera! The spotted lanternflies attack and feed off of about 70 species of trees, shrubs and vines, including grapes and hops. This coming infestation could have disastrous effects on the burgeoning local wine and beer industries all around the area. When it comes time to lay their eggs, this bug must seek out the tree of heaven for the cycle to repeat and multiply exponentially. The host plant is everywhere, but can be confused with a common beneficial native, American Sumac. Therefore, it is imperative that landowners become able, or have someone who is, to check out their property for invasives such as the tree of heaven.
Basic awareness about invasive plants, insects, animals, plant diseases etc. is the only real way to start to get a grip on this problem. The fact that invasive plants and seeds are still being sold in local stores and nurseries is indicative of the lack of comprehension of the damage inflicted. The sheer volume of toxic chemicals that are being poured out on the land, hidden behind cute and tidy names, speak as much volume about how little we know about natural processes and how far out of balance we are.
The video, “Twelve Tenacious Invasives,” is a conversation starter on this topic and was put together by the Galloway Township Environmental Commission, calling upon the expertise and dedication of local people, some of whom will be in attendance at this next showing to help answer questions.
Hope to see you at Stockton on Oct. 21!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
