The Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a LEGO contest for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, July 19.
All bricks were supplied and contestants worked individually for an hour to build an original creation. New LEGO toy kit prizes were awarded. The top three winners showed not only creativity but ingenuity, as some of the structures had moving parts.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road, and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. Visit AtlanticLibrary.org for more information.