GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Aug. 3, Xander Couchoud, 9, of Lower Bank, and Anna Sobkow, 11, of Absecon, were awarded first and second place in the Atlantic County Library System Galloway Township branch's Lego Contest.
Many area children took a break from the summer heat to participate, ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old. The young builders were given a one-hour time limit, working from the miscellaneous bins of Lego blocks supplied by the library, and no kits were allowed. All of the original creations were moved to the window ledge in the children's section for a panel of judges to decide the winners. Xander and Anna each won gift certificates to Lindy Hops and Chick-fil-A, plus a new Lego toy kit to take home.