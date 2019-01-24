Lew Flentz caricatures — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
I have posted many photos made by Lew Flentz in this column, but we also have a collection of his caricatures. These humorous works are pen and watercolor on artboard. Some are signed, some dated in the early 1970's, and some are too off-color for a family newspaper!
If you would like to view Mr. Flentz's art or his many photos on Cologne-area subjects, the Galloway Township Historical Museum, 300 East Jimmie Leeds Road, is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.