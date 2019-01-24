Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Lew Flentz caricatures — Historic Galloway

Oyster Creek Corsair
I have posted many photos made by Lew Flentz in this column, but we also have a collection of his caricatures. These humorous works are pen and watercolor on artboard. Some are signed, some dated in the early 1970's, and some are too off-color for a family newspaper!

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

If you would like to view Mr. Flentz's art or his many photos on Cologne-area subjects, the Galloway Township Historical Museum, 300 East Jimmie Leeds Road, is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.

