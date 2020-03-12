EGG HARBOR CITY — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System celebrated Dr. Seuss's birthday with a special storytime on Monday, March 2. Preschoolers age 2-6 came to party with books, games, themed food and more.
Oh, the fun they had!
The free storytime program meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in March for all children ages 3 to 5 years old. Registration requested. The latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills.
Kids ages 4 to 10 will want to check out the St. Patrick's Day Storytime and Craft 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Try your luck making a special St. Patrick's Day craft and listen to stories.
The city library branch is at 134 Philadelphia Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-804-1063.
