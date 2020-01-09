GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted a DIY craft program for kids Saturday, Dec. 14. The children made snowflake ornaments; all supplies were provided.

The library is at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. You can follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).

