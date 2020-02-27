GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted its monthly Craft with Company DIY crafting for adults program Thursday, Feb. 13, sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. The group made decorative Valentine's Day banners.
The next Craft with Company event will be held 6 p.m. March 12. The program is free to all adults, however as space is limited, registration is required. Next month's project will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. (Crafts are subject to change.)
In order to allow more people a chance to participate in our monthly adult crafts, attendees may not be able to participate consecutive months.
Galloway library branch is at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. Learn more at atlanticlibrary.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).
