No, this is not an article about bungee jumping or tightrope walking without a net. Let me tell you about a really interesting and fun place to visit, not too far away, with a feature called “Life On The Edge”.
I was fortunate to visit the Tuckerton Seaport last week, beginning at the visitor’s center with the “Life On The Edge” exhibit on the second floor (which is ADA accessible). This is a collaborative effort between the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve, Rutgers University and others. It tells the story of our Mullica and Barnegat Watersheds and their estuaries, where fresh water originating as far away as the heart of the Pinelands meets with tidal salt water from the ocean.
In these bays, wetlands, creeks, dunes and areas just offshore, this mixture is teeming with life. The estuaries sustain all manner of micro-organisms, fish, marine mammals, birds, shellfish, snakes, turtles, terrestrial and aquatic vegetation and much more! Making my trip more enjoyable was being invited to follow along with a one-hour visit to this space with a summer camp group of 20 kids and their counselors. Docent Ida Scott presented the children with an introductory video, encouraged them to use the many interactive, hands-on displays and then helped to answer their many questions. It turns out that Scott, the interpretation coordinator, has been involved with the seaport since 2002, setting up and maintaining displays, and integrating new technology and displays, as grant funding and donations have allowed.
The Tuckerton Seaport village is made up of 15 buildings and many features, including the Tucker’s Island Lighthouse building. This is a replica of the legendary lighthouse that toppled into the sea in 1927 at the southern end of Long Beach Island, and the little resort, Tucker’s Island disappeared beneath the waves. Inside this building you will find folklife and cultural history of the Tuckerton area, the Tuckerton Railroad display, descriptions of shipwrecks and lighthouses, fascinating U.S. Life Saving Service (pre- Coast Guard) information, and a trip to the top for a great view of the area. Scanning the seaport, you will see the many structures housing human “life on the edge” activities such as decoy and wood carving, clam, oyster and fish houses, houseboat exhibits, animal raising, blacksmithing, a sawmill, boat works, docks, a sea captain’s house and other historic structures. You can grab a bite to eat or just have some refreshment there and enjoy some nature walks and kid-friendly attractions. There is a museum devoted to surfing and an exhibit space dedicated to the devastation by Hurricane Sandy.
Numerous events are held at the seaport, such as seafood festivals, concerts, decoy shows, food truck and beer festivals, antique car and truck shows, weddings, a series of “Lunch and Learn” seminars on a variety of topics and much more, as listed on its website, TuckertonSeaport.org. Many public and private partnerships have brought this entire complex to life over the years. It also serves as a truly valuable community space for folks from Tuckerton and beyond. By the way, there is always a need for more volunteers to attend to the many spaces on hand and during special events.
One of the newer features offered is a ferry service from the Tuckerton Seaport to Long Beach Island and its many attractions there, through Labor Day. The LBI Shuttle has service available on that end. This 24-passenger pontoon boat (with a bathroom, space for small coolers, beach chairs and some bicycles) is also being used for sunset tours, “working the bay” boat trips and “floating classroom” eco-tours. You can book seats on this craft at LBIFerry.com .
The Tuckerton Seaport is open 7 days a week, 362 days a year. In addition to planning a visit or ferry trip online, call 609-296-8868 to verify events and possible weather-related changes to the ferry schedule. The physical address is 120 W. Main Street (Route 9), Tuckerton.
Feel the wonder of children again through a visit to the Tuckerton Seaport; learn and appreciate the tremendous work of local researchers, craftspeople and historicans about the quality of “Life On The Edge” in our shared local estuaries.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices.