Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township hosted a local author visit for kids on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Children were welcome to meet Laura Statuti and listen to her read her book, "Butterbean Finds a Home," about a stray dog who finds his forever home.

Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.

