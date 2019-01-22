Local history is a study of sustainability

Most towns, cities and counties in our area have their own separate historical societies and, in most cases, a museum or display space as well. This is a sign of a local community where the roots and records of an area are valued and made accessible to the public.
When we preserve, study, question and interpret our historical legacy, we then have objects, images, concepts and mysteries to explore. Some of our heritage is physical and tangible, while some is in the form of information passed down by spoken word. The faithful and unaltered “handing down” of history through the years is a study and test of the sustainability of any community or civilization. In fact, civilization depends upon it.
The Galloway Township Historical Society has been in existence formally since 1978, but has had a secure museum and office space of its own for approximately the last 6 years. It is located in the historic Gross Family home at the front of the Galloway Municipal Complex, which is as it stood when it was the front of the Gross’ Winery operation that used to be on the complex site. Many folks remember the most recent prior use of the space as the Galloway Post Office branch location.
If you are interested in learning about the natural, physical, cultural, industrial and commercial influences that have shaped and continue to affect our township, stop in and get immersed in a place of substantial history and information. Staff volunteers are very knowledgeable and will not only show you around, describing the displays, but also try to help you with specific questions that you may have about Galloway or perhaps your family’s history.
The collections of artifacts, maps, drawings, implements, records, photographs etc. are topnotch. If you have items of family or community history, you may consider donating them to the museum’s collections.
If you have photos, maps, letters, papers, etc. that you would like to keep in your possession but also share with the public, the curators can digitize the originals so that you can keep them and the copies may be displayed. Please bring such items in for evaluation. Curators can also come out to evaluate items and possibly field scan some items. You may also consider putting items on loan in the museum, still owned by you and retrievable at any time. In all cases, the materials are documented according to strict rules and with the utmost care.
All historical societies seem to be made up of “older” folks who have seen and learned a lot of history, bringing a wealth of information to share with the general public. However, to be a sustainable historical society, younger people need to learn and get involved, preparing to take over and keep history alive, growing and fresh. Visit and consider becoming a volunteer and/or a member.
The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open each week 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Special programs are held at advertised times and special tours of the museum can be arranged. To get more information, go to the Galloway Township Historical Society Facebook page at Historic Galloway, go online to historicgalloway.org, check the Historic Galloway column each week in The Current, the historical slides on Galloway’s TV channel 97, or the messages on the new digital signboard. Keep in touch with the Galloway Township Historical Society by email at gallowayhistory@gmail.com or leave a message for the secretary at 609-464-0413.