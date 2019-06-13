LPGA golfers promote cancer screenings at AtlantiCare

As part of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, taking place June 3 through June 9 in Galloway, LPGA players helped AtlantiCare share health messages with the community during a visit to AtlantiCare’s Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center partner, on June 4.
Golfers Kris Tamulis and Dori Carter taped a public service announcement with James Wurzer, M.D., Ph.D. medical director, oncology program, and medical director, radiation oncology, to promote the importance of screenings for breast, lung, prostate, colorectal and skin cancers. The two also met with patients and staff.
The visit took place during one of two events AtlantiCare hosting recognize cancer survivors earlier this month. Other players were scheduled to tape a PSA about the importance of dialing 911 for stroke symptoms at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Neurosciences Institute.
For more information about AtlantiCare, call the AtlantiCare Access Center at 888-569-1000 or find AtlantiCare on Facebook.