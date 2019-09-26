Macedonia Baptist Church at Pittsburgh and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township invites the community to its Men's Day events this weekend. A Men's Day barbecue will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Plates of ribs and sides are $12, and chicken plates are $10. A Men's Day worship service with the theme "Spiritual Alignment," will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Dinner will be served from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., followed by the afternoon service at 3 p.m. The guest preacher for the day will be the Rev. Stephen Thomas of St. Paul CME in Egg Harbor City. For more information, call the church at 609-965-4211.

Load comments