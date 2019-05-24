You are the owner of this article.
Men's health Group Promoting Wellness in Galloway

A new, small group meeting for men is being offered by a non-profit agency to address issues related to health and wellness.

The Men’s Wellness group will be offered once monthly at no cost to participants.  Topics addressed will include family relationships, occupational wellness, and substance use, among others.   The initiative is a partnership between The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, MHAAC, and Jack Lewis, DSW, LCSC, Doctorate of Social Work and Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

A forum for men is needed, according to Jaime Angelini, Director of Consumer Services at MHAAC.     

“Society doesn’t always leave space for men to talk,” said Angelini.  “Sometimes even if you know you need help, it can be difficult to know where to start.  This is a place to start.”

Lewis anticipates males who will be drawn to the group will have a range of common concerns from feeling over-stressed, frustrated or angry to those who feel misunderstood, unable to sleep or unmotivated.

Though there’s a long-standing stigma about males in terms of mental health, Lewis said he hopes to remove that barrier by providing men with an opportunity to share their stories.

“The approach [the group dynamic] can be powerful and freeing,” he said.  “To see that other men have similar experiences and recognize, ‘It’s not only me.’”

Lewis said this initiative is a good fit for him because he’s worked on the clinical side of mental health, but also has firsthand experience as a consumer who’s received services and support in the past.  He’s also a husband and father of one adult child and two teenage twins.

The Men’s Wellness meeting does not require regular attendance; participants may come as often as they like. 

“Exposing group members to ideas that they hadn’t thought of – give them alternatives as they move along on their path and to explore other options – is the goal,” said Lewis.

Lewis has 30 years work and learning experience as a clinical social work practitioner, educator and administrator at the University of Penn.  He is currently an Associate Professor of Social Work at Stockton University, Atlantic City campus.

Men’s Wellness Group is 6 pm on the second Thursday of each month at the Offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.  For more information, call 609 652-3800 ext. 308 or jangelini@mhanj.org.

