Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Moms Club of Absecon & Galloway shares some sweetness

The Moms Club of Absecon and Galloway is paying it forward again to deserving moms in our community with something we call Moms & Kisses during this lovey month of February.

Luscious & Sweet Bakery in Galloway Township was generous in donating more than a dozen gorgeous cupcakes to our club. From there, Anneliese Hartz, club vice president, gathered some club moms who were asked to deliver the sweet treat to a special mom they see throughout their day who is working hard at home, at their job or just inspiring others.

The unsuspecting mommas were tickled pink to say the least and at times leaving both parties in tears.

Longtime club member Tara Kercher delivered to her neighbor Kat Pauro.

Kat's beautiful response: "So something truly amazing happening tonight. ... I got a little surprise from someone special who wanted to pay it forward, to me! I’m so thankful because it was much needed but made me realize how lucky I truly am. Thank you, Tara and the Moms Club. You know how to make a gal feel loved. God is good, even when living with EDS is hard. Wow. Little things matter."

Another club mom, Kerrie Hartman, delivered to Katie Roesch, letting her know she was a rockstar momma, amazing teacher, mom and friend, and she should know how talented she is.

Katie's response: "I was truly floored by this sweet gesture. What you beautiful women are doing is amazing. It was a rough week but this made it so much better! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

Our club has been around for more than two decades, and recently we've opened it up to moms of all ages with kids of all ages. Moms with newborns can learn and work with moms who are now empty nesters.

We all have gifts and within the club we can share them and brighten our neighborhood.

Moms Club of Absecon & Galloway serves Absecon, Galloway, Port Republic and Smithville moms. If you're interested in learning more about the club, email absecongallowaymoms@gmail.com.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.