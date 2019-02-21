Moms Club of Absecon & Galloway shares some sweetness

The Moms Club of Absecon and Galloway is paying it forward again to deserving moms in our community with something we call Moms & Kisses during this lovey month of February.
Luscious & Sweet Bakery in Galloway Township was generous in donating more than a dozen gorgeous cupcakes to our club. From there, Anneliese Hartz, club vice president, gathered some club moms who were asked to deliver the sweet treat to a special mom they see throughout their day who is working hard at home, at their job or just inspiring others.
The unsuspecting mommas were tickled pink to say the least and at times leaving both parties in tears.
Longtime club member Tara Kercher delivered to her neighbor Kat Pauro.
Kat's beautiful response: "So something truly amazing happening tonight. ... I got a little surprise from someone special who wanted to pay it forward, to me! I’m so thankful because it was much needed but made me realize how lucky I truly am. Thank you, Tara and the Moms Club. You know how to make a gal feel loved. God is good, even when living with EDS is hard. Wow. Little things matter."
Another club mom, Kerrie Hartman, delivered to Katie Roesch, letting her know she was a rockstar momma, amazing teacher, mom and friend, and she should know how talented she is.
Katie's response: "I was truly floored by this sweet gesture. What you beautiful women are doing is amazing. It was a rough week but this made it so much better! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"
Our club has been around for more than two decades, and recently we've opened it up to moms of all ages with kids of all ages. Moms with newborns can learn and work with moms who are now empty nesters.
We all have gifts and within the club we can share them and brighten our neighborhood.
Moms Club of Absecon & Galloway serves Absecon, Galloway, Port Republic and Smithville moms. If you're interested in learning more about the club, email absecongallowaymoms@gmail.com.