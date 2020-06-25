BETHLEHEM, PA — Today, Moravian College announced the names of the students named to the Dean's Honor List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students who carry three or more course units during the fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean's Honor List.
Kayzie Burgos of Mays Landing was named to the Moravian College Dean's Honors List for Spring 2020.
Courtney Heist of Egg Harbor City was named to the Moravian College Dean's Honors List for Spring 2020.
Carlos Barnes of Egg Harbor Township named to the Moravian College Dean's Honors List for Spring 2020.
Kayzie Burgos of Mays Landing among Moravian College Class of 2020 graduates.
BETHLEHEM, PA (06/16/2020)-- Kayzie Burgos of Mays Landing was among more than 500 students in the Moravian College Class of 2020. Burgos earned their Bachelor of Science during a unique time in Moravian's long history. Although commencement exercises were not held on May 9 due to the Covid-19 crisis, a ceremony is planned for October 24, 2020 on Moravian's Main Street campus.
William Enberg graduates from Union College
SCHENECTADY, NY (06/18/2020)-- William Enberg, of Margate City, NJ, graduated from Union College during the College's recent online conferral of degrees.
Enberg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree . Enberg majored in English.
Local Residents Earn Degree from Arcadia University
GLENSIDE, Pa. (Grassroots Newswire) June 18, 2020 - The following local residents have earned a degree from Arcadia University on Friday, May 15 in an online Grad-away-tion Commencement celebration.
* Kaitlin Jock, of Egg Harbor (08234), earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications.
* Katelyn Pashley, of Egg Harbor Township (08234), earned a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Administration.
* Rebecca Richman, of Egg Harbor Township (08234), earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
* Jules Turner, of Somers Point (08244), earned a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science.
Kearsley Earns Doctor of Physical Therapy from Arcadia University
GLENSIDE, Pa. (Grassroots Newswire) June 18, 2020 - Thomas Kearsley, of Somers Point (08244), earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Arcadia University on Friday, May 15 in an online Grad-away-tion Commencement celebration.
Nicole Urban of Ocean City, NJ Named to Emerson College Dean's List for Spring 2020 Semester
BOSTON, MA (06/18/2020)-- Nicole Urban, a native of Ocean City, NJ 08226 has been named to the Emerson College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Urban is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2020. The requirement to make Emerson's Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Mainland Regional High School Graduate Receives Degree from Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE, PA (06/16/2020)-- Alyssa Clauhs, of Linwood, NJ, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Creative Writing, and English - Publishing and Editing as Susquehanna University closed its 162nd academic year on May 13. Clauhs graduated from Mainland Regional High School.
Mainland Regional High School Graduate Named to Spring Dean's List at Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE, PA (06/16/2020)-- Alyssa Clauhs, of Linwood, NJ, was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the spring 2020
semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.