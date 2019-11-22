GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As Move Well Pilates is celebrating its first-year anniversary, it is, well, moving. Move Well Pilates LLC is now located in the Redding Park Complex, 308 S. New York Road. It offers instruction with small apparatus and small and larger equipment including the Pilates Reformer, Chair and Tower.
“It’s been an exciting year to be able to introduce people to the benefits of Pilates and to support the continuation of those clients who were already practicing Pilates,” said Cecilia Grillo owner and operator. “Practicing Pilates improves flexibility, strength, balance and body awareness and is a great complement to one’s fitness routine and is adaptable to all age groups and fitness levels.”
Pilates is a method of exercise that consists of low-impact exercises to increase flexibility and muscular strength for greater stability and mobility. Pilates emphasizes proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Pilates is named for its creator, Joseph Pilates, who developed the exercises in the 1920s. Pilates is a great form of exercise to incorporate into one’s fitness routines and can be helpful in training for sports and or in physical rehabilitation.
