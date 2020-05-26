Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This is a photo from the opening ceremony for the NASAC (Naval Air Station Atlantic City) on April 24, 1943. The station was constructed on two thousand acres in Pomona, land which was owned by Atlantic City. This air base was a big part of America's preparation for entering WWII. It was commissioned sixteen months after the Pearl Harbor attack.
The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.
