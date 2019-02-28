New Egg Harbor City budget likely to bring 4.2¢ tax-rate increase

EGG HARBOR CITY — The City Council held its first budget workshop for 2019 on Thursday, Feb. 21.
Following a comprehensive review of revenue and appropriations by Chief Financial Officer Jodi Kahn it was determined, barring any changes before final budget adoption, that city residents will experience a 4.2 cent increase in the local tax rate for the year. That equates to a $50.40 increase to a home assessed at the median value of $120,000.
Kahn said the municipal tax rate would increase from $2.263 per $100 of valuation to $2.305, a change of 1.85 percent. That does not include changes in the county and local and regional school district tax rates. The total proposed municipal budget for the year is $6,033,047.
Kahn added that another factor for the increase was a slight decrease in the tax collection rate from 97.86 in 2017 to 97.76 in 2018. That resulted in an increase in the reserve for uncollected taxes of $10,000 to a total of $216,000.
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said declining property values have accounted for the city’s high tax rate. “Our property values were about $300 million in 2006 and then dropped to $224 million in 2012,” she said. “We are now at $198,723,500.”
Kahn added that a little over $1 million is in the budget to pay off existing debt.
“Our financial advisers said that we should expect a tax increase of 13 cents this year,” Jiampetti said. “I am shocked and pleased that it is so much less. While no one likes to raise taxes, we are ahead of schedule as far as bringing our rate down.”
Those who are customers of the city’s water and sewer utility can also expect an increase. Kahn said the New Jersey Water Quality Act mandates that each water utility set aside a reserve for repairs and replacement. “We need to set aside $377,000,” Kahn said. “I recommend that we charge a $61 quarterly flat rate payment to each residential property to reach that figure.”
Council members said it needs to be made clear to residents that it is a state mandated program.
An ordinance will be required to charge that flat rate. It is expected to be introduced at a future council meeting.