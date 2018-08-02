Four Absegami graduates recently graduated from the New Jersey State Police Academy on Friday, July 13.
The academy is in Sea Girt and training lasted for 6 months. The graduates were a part of the 158th class.
The class started with 213 recruits, with only 161 graduating.
Former students Anthony Maruca and Don Hessler graduated from Absegami in 2012, and former students Dustin Guenther and Kevin Duncan graduated in 2013.
Prior to the academy, Maruca went to Stockton University, graduated in 2016, then became a class II officer in Sea Isle; Hessler went to Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania, graduated in 2016, then became a class II officer in Stone Harbor; Guenther went to Rutgers University-New Brunswick, graduated in 2017, worked for the Atlantic City beach patrol as a lifeguard and applied to the State Police right out of college; and Duncan went to Penn College of Technology, a two-year program, graduated in 2015, then worked for Pantropic Caterpillar as a diesel technician.