New ordinance address quality of life for people, wildlife

On Tuesday evening, Feb. 12, at a very busy Galloway Township Council meeting, two ordinances had their second readings, were voted upon and passed unanimously.

First, the Galloway Township Tobacco Use ordinance got a much needed update. The existing ordinance did not have current language of smoking materials and of electronic vaping devices, had an outdated listing of legal age for purchasing products and only prohibited smoking on school grounds. The new ordinance, sponsored by Councilwoman Mary Crawford, put the following updates into effect: The definition of smoking will be “The burning of, inhaling from, exhaling the smoke from or the possession of a lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe or any other method or substance which contains tobacco or any other matter which can be smoked, or the inhaling or exhaling of smoke or vapor from an electronic smoking device.”

This ordinance changes the definition of the legal age for purchasing tobacco and electronic vaping devices to 21 years of age, to be consistent with New Jersey state law. Also, smoking of tobacco or any other matter, as well as the use of electronic vaping devices, are now banned from all Galloway Township parks, playgrounds, sports fields, recreation areas and their adjacent parking lots. This ordinance recognizes the potential health and disturbance problems of second hand smoke exposure, as well as the litter problem of smoking debris, which is an additional hazard to wildlife.

Also at the Feb. 12 meeting, the Township Council passed an ordinance banning the intentional outdoor release of lighter-than-air balloons, with some very specific exceptions. This has been long in the works by many towns. On behalf of Go Green Galloway, Councilwoman Mary Crawford introduced this ordinance, seeking to keep these balloon materials, essentially airborne litter, out of our ocean, rivers, lakes, wetlands, trees, storm drains etc. The “downstream” effects of these materials, often mistaken for food by animals, is well documented as deadly. The balloons and strings choke and entangle all manner of wildlife, remaining threats in the environment for many years.

No one wants to dampen the joy or minimize the sorrow often expressed by the release of balloons, but it is time to think of commemoration in a whole new way. Planting a tree or garden as a living reminder to nurture and visit, building a bird feeding station, adopting a public space for cleanup, naming a memorial fund or celebration fund for a good cause, etc. — using imagination can bring out better outcomes for all concerned.

These two ordinances are ones that address quality of life issues and fairness in Galloway Township, as well as life or death for creatures who share our common ecosystem. Please take note and support them. For more information about these ordinances, please check the Galloway Township website at www.gtnj.org, click on "Clerk," then "Township Code" and find Tobacco Products Chapter 305-3; and Solid Waste Chapter 291-8.

