GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As a youngster, Brittany Schmidt helped her grandparents and their neighbors with monthly litter cleanups along streets near their Blue Heron Pines residential development.
Brittany, now 19 and a college sophomore, conducts her own monthly roadside cleanups — sometimes enlisting help from friends — along Aloe Street, a scenic, well-traveled and often litter-strewn local thoroughfare, which she has done for several years now.
The N.J. Clean Communities Council has honored Brittany Schmidt, of West Deptford, with its annual Volunteerism Award based on a nomination from the Atlantic County Utility Authority Clean Communities Program.
“Brittany has made a substantial commitment to improve the environment and quality-of-life in this community. We applaud her many years of dedicated volunteer service and her hard work,” said council Executive Director Sandy Huber.
Underscoring the significance of Brittany’s volunteerism, ACUA Director Rebecca Turygan said Schmidt is actually a Gloucester County resident and attends Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, but returns regularly to remove litter from a lengthy stretch of Aloe Street, from Egg Harbor City into Galloway Township.
“She’s a very special young woman,” said her proud grandfather Alan Schmidt, who for years has organized monthly volunteer cleanups along Tilton and Race Track Roads. “Brittany began to accompany us and pitching in at a young age. I suppose we inspired her.”
In addition to the council award, Alan Schmidt said, Brittany is one of ten students chosen from 40 Pennsylvania colleges to receive a $2,500 merit scholarship for her active volunteerism and community service.