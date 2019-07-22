EGG HARBOR CITY – A plan to sell a city-owned commercially-zoned property at 335 Boston Avenue fell through when no bidders appeared at an auction scheduled at the Thursday, July 18 city council meeting.
Last month council had agreed to set a minimum starting bid at $160,000. “I think we need to reconsider the minimum bid,” Solicitor Jim Carroll said. “A lot of times at auctions like this it is better to start low to have bidders compete. It appears that the real estate market is getting better in the city.”
“If the market is getting better, we should wait instead of offering it for less,” Councilman Angelo Lello said.
Council members debated what to set as a minimum bid. Suggestions ranged between $100,000 and $130,000.
“I agree that we should set a more reasonable opening bid,” Councilwoman Donna Heist said. “We need to move it. That can then help to attract other reputable businesses to the city.”
Ultimately council members agreed with a suggestion by Councilman Clifford Mays Jr. to wait until the next meeting in August to decide on a minimum bid before again setting a sale date.
Also at the meeting Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said that she had reached out to the New Jersey Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on the White Horse Pike following the recent death of a seven-year-old who was killed while crossing the pike with his mother.
“I suggested having the limit lowered to 25 miles-per-hour in that area,” Jiampetti said. “The county has offered to place electronic message boards in the area asking drivers to slow down.”
Jiampetti also suggested applying for funds through state Safe Streets to School and Safe Streets to Transit to create a pedestrian crosswalk.
Earlier in the meeting Councilman Joseph Ricci Jr. presented a check for $125 to Egg Harbor City Neighborhood Watch representatives Reed Cramer and Tadeusz Wardencki III. That was the enrollment fee paid by attendees at a CPR class that Ricci taught on June 8.