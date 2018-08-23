Your car or truck, and all of its passengers and cargo, ride on air surrounded by a thin membrane called your tires. It is very important to educate yourself and your family about what it takes to keep things in good shape “where the rubber meets the road.”
Tire pressure, measured in PSI (pounds per square inch) is the easiest thing to check for gas mileage and proper handling performance. Did you know that most drivers tend to be operating on lower-than-recommended tire pressure? Get yourself a good tire pressure gauge and learn how to use it. Hold the gauge horizontally if possible and check your tires before they get heated up from driving. Engage the gauge firmly on the tire valve stem and perhaps check the reading more than once to get a consistent number. The recommended tire pressure for your car or truck is listed on a patch plate on the jamb of the driver’s door. You can also look it up online if necessary. Some vehicle tire pressure requirements vary from front to back tires, and also if there is a specific issue like towing a trailer for a long trip. It is important to keep those little caps on the valve stems to keep dirt, road salts, etc. out of the place where the air is measured and inserted. Find some handy air-filling locations if you don’t have a pumping mechanism at home or one that operates as an accessory for your vehicle.
Tire pressure may change without your knowledge for a number of reasons. Seasonal temperature changes can take PSI up or down by 1-2 pounds per 10 degrees of temperature change. Changes in altitude make a difference and even the simple passage of time tends to lesson the pressure in most tires. Of course, tires that are above or below the recommendation contribute to less-than-optimal handling by not putting the designed tread surface firmly on the road. This increases poor results when braking, steering and dealing with all kinds of road conditions.
The mileage that you get out of gasoline or whatever powers your vehicle will be affected by tire inflation. You can roughly figure to be wasting the equivalent of 2 to 4 miles per gallon if your pressure is down 25 percent, and perhaps 5-10 mpg equivalent if your pressure is down 50%. Over-inflating your tires to theoretically decrease rolling resistance will not increase mpg significantly, but will potentially cause tire and vehicle handling problems.
Critical to tire health is wheel alignment, the balancing of the wheels themselves and checking for rim and suspension damage after encounters with potholes, curbs etc. The tires can also benefit from a protective UV and elasticity coating application on the side walls to lessen the cracking and degrading effects of sun, extreme temperatures, ice, salt and abrasion. Tire tread depth and uneven wear should be checked. You should be prepared, in each vehicle you may use, for what you will do if you have a flat tire.
This may all sound like “small potatoes” or that “caring nagging” that we bestow on our family members like “Check your oil!”; but take the time to do a visual check as you approach your vehicle or those of others. You may notice something amiss that could endanger them.
I’d put that in the category of expressing your affection; or at least being a good friend or neighbor.
