The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Nothing beats an egg!

The 5th Annual Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Media & Film Awards (better known as the "Eggies") took place at Cedar Creek High School on Thursday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. The event was created to celebrate and recognize student achievement in the areas of Media and Film Production within the district.

Judges from across the nation in the fields of radio, television, film, advertising and more volunteered their time to critic over 40 categories of student projects created during the 2018-19 school year.

Film Institute students from all three schools competed in 13 categories such as Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Film. Senior, Holly Johns from Absegami walked away with 4 EGGIES. Media students entered in 28 categories. This included topics such as Best Anchor, Best News Reporter, Best PSA, Best Community Outreach, Best School Spirit, Best Use of Faculty, etc. Some highlights included Absegami Junior, Maddi Burns and Senior Ludo Menegon both winning 2 EGGIES each in their respective categories. Burns thinks the event is very beneficial, “The EGGIES is a a great way for us students to network with each other and really have motivation to make our videos better”. Senior, Rebecca Hennessy from Cedar Creek who claimed 4 EGGIES said “Receiving feedback from professionals in the field is a great way for students to grow in their media skills and showcase the best possible version of each piece they create”. Senior, Connor Bond from Oakcrest grabbed Best Sports Video and Best Radio PSA.

Winning numbers were tight with several tie breakers but in the end the Best in Show for most Eggies in the Film Institute category was Absegami High School, and the Best in Show for most Eggies in the Media category also went to Absegami High School. Next year, Oakcrest High School will host the 6th annual EGGIE Awards Night.

Film Award Winners

Best Original Score: Absegami

Best Cinematography: Absegami

Best Film Editor: Absegami

Best Script: Absegami

Best Director: Absegami

Best Actor: Cedar Creek

Best Drama: Oakcrest

Best Experimental: Absegami

Best Comedy: Absegami

Best Horror: Absegami

Best 5-Day Film Contest: Absegami

Best Film: Absegami

Viewers Choice Film: Oakcrest

Media Award Winners

Best News Director: Christian Gunn-Saye, Absegami

Best Media Editor: Alana Conti, Oakcrest

Best News Package: Rebecca Hennessy, Cedar Creek

Best Community Outreach: Maddie Burns, Absegami

Best Use of Faculty: Raven & Page, Oakcrest

Best Performing Arts Package: Maddi Burns, Absegami

Sports News Package: Lamar, Cedar Creek

Best Hall Interview: Justin, Cedar Creek

Best Cross Curricular: Rebecca Hennessy, Cedar Creek

News Anchor: Bryan Wright, Absegami

Best Live Event Coverage: Rebecca Hennessy, Cedar Creek

Best Formal Interview: Sophie Cohen, Absegami

Best Commercial: Zach Gitto, Absegami

News Stand Up: Rebecca Hennessy, Cedar Creek

Best PSA: Jacob Anaya, Oakcrest

Best Event Promo Video: Sophie Cohen, Absegami

Best Sports Video: Connor Bond, Oakcrest

Best Music Video: Kevin Valentine, Absegami

Best Production Tag: Ludo Menegon, Absegami

Best Instructional Video: Connor, Cedar Creek

Best Animation: Abby Murphy, Absegami

Best Special Effects: Ludo Menegon, Absegami

Best TV Voice Over: Myles Carter, Oakcrest

Best Radio PSA: Connor Bond, Oakcrest

Best Photography Gallery: Juan Tamayo, Absegami

Viewer’s Choice: Oakcrest

Best 5-Day Film Contest: Claire Dell-Priscoli, Absegami

Best Media Club Video: Oakcrest

Best Documentary: Holly Johns, Absegami

Heart & Soul Award: Jon Martinez, Absegami

