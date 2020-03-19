Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
In 1965, the Vocational Agriculture Education Department of Oakcrest High School launched a pilot program for students who wanted to study product sales to consumers. A large percentage of the students who attended Oakcrest lived or worked in the farms of the area. Albert Ricci, third from left, grew white potatoes with help from the Grunow brothers, Earnest, second from right, and Willard, far right, who were very successful farmers. The other students are, from left, Marlayne Groeber, Albert Butterhof, Robert Hackett and George Hartman. These students packaged and distributed the potatoes to local markets.
We are here every Saturday, 11:00 to 2:00 and also on the third Wednesday evening of every month, 6:00 to 8:00.
