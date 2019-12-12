This is the fourth in a series of articles about emergency services in Galloway Township. In previous articles we explored fire, ambulance and police departments. Quite fittingly, I find out, the other branches consider the Office of Emergency Management to be an indispensable partner in many emergency circumstances. Besides separate and distinct functions, evidently the OEM is quite adept at providing special services, equipment, skill sets and generally what is described as “having your back” in times of emergency and need.
I was fortunate to interview Galloway OEM Coordinator Mike Brandenberger Sr., who has served in this role since 2006. Previously, he worked with the ambulance squad and the Bayview Volunteer Fire Department. Brandenberger is a state certified OEM coordinator, working for Galloway under the State Police Office of Emergency Management and also with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He recertifies with continuing education credits and actively obtains crucial grant money for the township.
Brandenberger said he has a great staff of 5 deputies, approximately 15 volunteers and a list of people and resources to call upon if needed. He was proud to talk about all of these members and listed the deputies:
• Pete Bacon is a retired police sergeant and has been with the OEM since 2006, sometimes filling in as coordinator.
• Rich Maxwell, from a construction business background, has served the OEM since 2009 and also is with the Oceanville Fire Department. Part of his expertise is in damage assessment. He has also been instrumental in helping with the outfitting of a special trailer home for displaced pets during emergencies. This pet shelter was funded through donations.
• Joe Picardi Jr., a retired Galloway police lieutenant, EMS volunteer and firefighter, brings many talents to the OEM.
• Rodney Calimer is also a retired Galloway police officer and a former fire and EMS chief. He has served the OEM since 2006 and sometimes also fills in as coordinator.
• Mike DiLullo has served the OEM since 2009 and is very valuable, particularly in matters of communication.
A brief description of activities at the OEM include assisting police, fire, EMS and the Public Works Department during times of emergencies, power outages, downed trees, major accidents, flooding, active shooting incidents, assisting people to shelters etc. They can sometimes be very helpful in “covering” firehouses, ambulance buildings, public works facilities, etc., when all hands may be out to an emergency. The Galloway OEM works very closely with Atlantic County, the Red Cross, State Police and federal agencies as needed. These agencies share data across a platform called E-Teams, communicating with the county and the State Police Regional Operation Intelligence Center.
Oftentimes, schools are used as emergency shelters when disaster strikes. This can only be a temporary measure, as schools are not equipped for long stays, but they are prepared to do the basic best that they can. As Brandenberger said, “temporary shelter is not meant to be a cruise ship, but a lifeboat.” The idea is to get people safely back into their homes and normal routines as quickly as possible. Speaking of schools, high praise for co-operation and preparation was given to Galloway Schools Superintendent Annette Giaquinto.
When asked what Galloway residents could do to be better prepared for most foreseeable emergencies, Brandenberger recommended residents and businesses sign up with the Swift 911 emergency notification system if they were formerly on the Code Red system or no system at all. This will advise about severe weather, traffic advisories, community events and more. For this, go to the Galloway Township website and click on the Police Department to sign-up for this notification system. Of course, it is recommended that every resident prepare home, business, gathering places, vehicles, RV’s, boats etc. with proper emergency supplies and vetted preparedness procedures. For a good guide, look up the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Preparedness at www.readyatlantic.org.
Many thanks to Brandenberger and all of the staff of the Galloway Township Office of Emergency Management for their dedication and professional approach in service to their community! For more information, you can call the OEM at 609-652-3705, ext. 206.
