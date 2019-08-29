GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Librarians at the township branch of the Atlantic County Library System were feeling groovy for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with their table display of related books on Friday, Aug. 16. Just a reminder: You'll find peace, love, books and at lot more at the library.

No mud, but lots of joy!

The township library branch is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. See AtlanticLibrary.org for more information.

