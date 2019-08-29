GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Librarians at the township branch of the Atlantic County Library System were feeling groovy for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with their table display of related books on Friday, Aug. 16. Just a reminder: You'll find peace, love, books and at lot more at the library.
No mud, but lots of joy!
The township library branch is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. See AtlanticLibrary.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.