GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Seashore Gardens Living Center welcomed some furry friends recently for its annual Pets on Parade event.
Staff members, board members and volunteers brought in their pets, some of whom were dressed for the occasion. Residents enjoyed interacting with the dogs, some of which are repeat visitors to SGLC.
“Animal visits are a regular occurrence at Seashore Gardens Living Center as part of our pet therapy program,” said Alysia Price, MSW, LSW, CALA, Administrator of SGLC & Assisted Living. “Research has shown that visits from pets are more than just fun. Petting a dog can decrease levels of stress hormones, regulate breathing and lower blood pressure. It also releases oxytocin, a hormone associated with bonding and affection in both the dog and the human.”
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents.The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short and long term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services, all under one roof. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.