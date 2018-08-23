Visitors and vendors at Galloway's Green Market Thursday, Aug. 16.
PHOTOS from the Galloway Green Market
Jacklyn McQuarrie
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
Get email notifications on Jacklyn McQuarrie daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Jacklyn McQuarrie posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Egg Harbor City to host first Food Truck Festival on Saturday
-
Galloway emergency management official urges evacuation preparation
-
Egg Harbor City to rename portion of road for Bishop Gandy
-
Galloway Township girl crowned USA Ambassador Teen
-
EHC residents sell their wares at annual city-wide yard sale
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23