At the recent Pilgrim kindergarten graduation, two unique families were gathered together for a picture. The grandmothers, Jean Jensen and Rebecca Sahl, graduated together in 1970 from Oakcrest High School. Fast forward to 1997, when each of their sons, David Jensen and Jason Sahl, walked across the Pilgrim Academy stage to receive their diplomas. Twenty years later, not only do the Jensens and Sahls have children attending Pilgrim, but they have children in the same classes. . . not just one child in one class, but two children share classrooms - Chase Jensen and Vanessa Sahl (third grade), and Piper Jensen and Jessica Sahl (first grade).
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today