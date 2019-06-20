062019_gal_pilgrim

Pictured left to right are Chase Jensen, David Jensen, Piper Jensen (Egg Harbor City), Jean Jensen (Weekstown), Rebecca Sahl (Egg Harbor), Jessica Sahl, Vanessa Sahl and Jason Sahl (Egg Harbor City).

 Debbie Norris / Submitted

At the recent Pilgrim kindergarten graduation, two unique families were gathered together for a picture. The grandmothers, Jean Jensen and Rebecca Sahl, graduated together in 1970 from Oakcrest High School. Fast forward to 1997, when each of their sons, David Jensen and Jason Sahl, walked across the Pilgrim Academy stage to receive their diplomas. Twenty years later, not only do the Jensens and Sahls have children attending Pilgrim, but they have children in the same classes. . . not just one child in one class, but two children share classrooms - Chase Jensen and Vanessa Sahl (third grade), and Piper Jensen and Jessica Sahl (first grade).

