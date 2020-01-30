Two wonderfully informative, interesting and fun events will occur again this year at Stockton University’s Mainland Campus in Galloway Township.
On Saturday, March 14, the 31st annual Pinelands Short Course will take place during most of the day.
On Sunday, March 15, the 15th annual Lines On The Pines event will take place, again for most of that day.
The Pinelands Short Course is an intensive offering of high quality classroom sessions on topics of history, science, culture, industry, nature, recreation etc., focused on the New Jersey Pinelands. Aside from the classroom presentations, there are field trips, exhibitors and music. You can bring your own lunch or snacks, or purchase them at the campus student center. There are four class time periods, with about 35 subject courses to choose from. Examples of course offerings are The Batona Trail, Landscaping For Butterflies, The Pinelands Water Cycle, Paddling and Camping in Wharton, Underwater History, Blueberries and Cranberries, Plants of the Pinelands, Game of Cones” and many more. There will also be opportunities for morning and/or afternoon field trips, with six subjects and destinations to choose from. These field trips are named Ghosts of the Wading River, Forsythe Wildlife Drive, Roadway Initiative, Fire Ecology of the Pine Barrens, Campus Nature Walk and Stockton Forest Management.
The cost for students and seniors is $45, with the standard adult price being $50. More information can be found online at Pinelands Short Course, including a first-come, first served course offerings list and registration form. You will be asked to list your preferred choices with back up choices in case some courses are filled. So register as soon as possible to get the classes or trips that interest you the most! Again, this is the Pinelands Short Course on Saturday, March 14; with check-in and same day registration starting at 7:45 a.m. Remember that your choices may be limited or filled if you don’t preregister online or through the mail by March 9. The classes and trips will take place until 3:45 p.m. and be followed by a meet-and-greet coffee, cake and musical event running for the public until 4:30 p.m.
The Lines On The Pines event will be held the very next day, March 15, in the Stockton University Mainland Campus Center lobby and event room, right off the lobby. Many historical societies of the area will be on hand with collections of all kinds to display. The phrase and event “Lines On The Pines” started at the former Sweetwater Casino Restaurant on the Mullica River, many years ago, with a gathering and celebration of writers and researchers who had published books and articles about Pinelands history, natural features, wildlife, recreational opportunities, legend, lore and recipes. Many of these extremely informative publications will be available for sale, and many of the authors and experts will be on hand to meet and to speak with. Pinelands-themed music will be played by the band Denizen Pine and CDs will be available from other musicians who have recorded Pinelands-themed original music. Traditional and contemporary Pinelands artwork, photography, sculpture, carvings and other woodworking products, clothing, jewelry, crafts and more will be on display and/or for sale. Workshops for kids will be offered as well. This event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Come on out to the Mainland Campus of Stockton University and learn much more about our Pinelands backyard!
