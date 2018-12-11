Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Police Blotter Nov. 25- Dec. 1

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Julia L. Smolin, 29, of Spotswood, was arrested Dec. 1 by Officer Cody Trout and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Maria L. Cruz, 58, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 30 by Officer Gregory Gillespie and charged with contempt of judicial order.

David Skeele, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 28 by Officer Kevin Costa and charged with contempt of court order.

Troy Allen Ostboe, 55, of Hermosa Beach, California, was arrested Nov. 28 by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with exhibiting false documents, hindering apprehension and fugitive from justice.

Rashad A. Bey, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 27 by Officer Keith Smith and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and hindering apprehension.

Daniel J. Labrecque Jr., 36 of Toms River, was arrested Nov. 27 by Officer David LaSassa and charged with possession of CDS.

Haile S. Fields, 40, of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested Nov. 27 by Officer Gregory Gillespie and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keisha A. Howard, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 27 by Officer Gregory Gillespie and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas John Padavona, 18, of Howard Beach, New York, was arrested Nov. 26 by Officer Alex Bennett and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of CDS and obstructing administration of law.

Sheron Y. Wilson, 33 of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 25 by Officer Richard Arroyo Jr. and charged with obtaining CDS by fraud.

Brant M. Reilly, 33 of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 25 by Officer Kevin Costa and charged with obstructing administration of law.

A 14-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Nov. 28 by Sgt. Kevin Welsh and charged with arson.

Two 15-year-old Galloway Township girls were arrested Nov. 28 by SFC Eric Hendrickson and charged with improper behavior.

