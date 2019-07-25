Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Daniel Delucas, 53, of Waterford Works, was arrested and charged with DWI on July 6.
Glen M. Everson, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on July 4.
Diane M. Dusichka, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with stalking, harassment, and obstructing administration of law on July 3.
Shadiya O. Montague, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property on July 2.
Joseph Martinez, 22, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to elude police, and obstructing administration of law on July 2.
Pedro J. Mendez, 41, of Vineland, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on July 1.
Carin L. Dailey, 28, of Northfield, was arrested and charged with harassment and obstructing administration of law on June 30.
Eric Scott, 54, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on June 30.
A 15-year-old female, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing administration of law on July 2.
A 17-year-old female, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property on July 2.
A 15-year-old male, of East Newark, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension on July 2.
A 17-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, possessing weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon, and disorderly conduct on June 30.