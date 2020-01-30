EGG HARBOR CITY — The City Council held its first budget meeting an hour before the start of its scheduled council meeting Thursday, Jan. 23. If there are no changes in subsequent meetings, city residents can expect a 6-cent increase in the local tax rate. That equates to a $72.35 increase on a home assessed at the median value of $120,580.
Chief Financial Officer Jodi Kahn pointed said there was a $147,000 decrease in revenue in 2019 versus the previous year and appropriations are down $87,000, due in large part to the moving of court services to Hammonton.
Kahn said the municipal tax rate would increase from 2.305 per $100 of valuation to 2.363, a change of 2.6%. That does not include changes in the county and local and regional school district tax rates. The total proposed municipal budget for the year is $6,281,064.
Kahn said another factor for the increase was a slight decrease in the tax collection rate from 97.76% in 2018 to 97.4% last year. That resulted in an increase in the reserve for uncollected taxes of $35,000 to a total of $248,911.
Kahn added that $409,050 is included in the budget to pay off existing debt.
Council did not have time to discuss the water and sewer utility budgets before the scheduled start of the regular agenda. The budget discussion will continue at the Feb. 27 council meeting starting at 6 p.m.
City Engineer Ryan McGowan reported that more than thirty representatives from various water utilities recently toured the city’s water treatment plant. Proposals from companies interested in purchasing the city’s water and sewer utility are due by Feb. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.