Preschoolers create penguin crafts at Galloway library

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System held its weekly storytime Tuesday, Jan. 29. Brave preschoolers came out to the library in the cold to hear fun stories and make a cool craft.
Kids aged 3½ to 5 are welcome to join the morning Preschool Storytime program 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday through March 19.
A Chinese New Year Special Storytime will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
Afternoon Preschool Storytime sessions are held 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday through March 20.
Registration is required for all storytime programs.