TECH HELP BY APPOINTMENT
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offers tech help by appointment for adults during regular branch hours March 2-31. If you need assistance with using technology, whether you need guidance with creating a Microsoft Word document, attaching a resume in email, creating a Pinterest board, or downloading eBooks using your library card, you can schedule a one-to-one hourly appointment for personalized help with a staff member.To schedule an appointment, stop in, call 609-652-2352 or email gallowaytownshipbranch@aclsys.org.
LET LOOSE WITH DR. SEUSS
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is hosting a free special event on Monday, March 2 at 4 pm: “Let Loose with Dr. Seuss.” All ages are invited, and registration is required. Come celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday with Seuss stories, silly photos, and activities...oh, and cake. All materials and snacks will be provided; please advise of any food allergies.
BOOK CLUBS
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township hosts two different monthly book clubs for adults:
The BOOK CLUB FOR BUSY PEOPLE is held for adults ages 18 and older on Tuesday, March 3 at 6 pm. Don’t have a lot of spare time to read? This book club is for you! Each month a short book (300 pages or less) is chosen that will still offer plenty to discuss. In March, the selected title is Let Her Fly: A Father’s Journey by Ziauddin Yousafzai.
The TELL ME WHAT YOU’RE READING book club for adults meets on Thursday, March 26 from 1:30-3 pm.There is also an evening meeting option on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 pm.This is an informal book group where you can share what you've been reading with oth- ers and build your "to-read" list when you hear what others are recommending. Light refresh- ments provided. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
CHAIR YOGA
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer chair yoga for adults on Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30 am. Registration is requested.This free class, led by registered yoga teacher Diane Hulse-Hiller, is perfect for anyone who finds it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for traditional yoga class.
123 READ
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will hold free storytime programs called “123 Read” for ages 0-3 and their caregivers on Wednesday mornings, March 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 am. Registration requested. Children and their grownups will be ready for the day after these events filled with great books, songs, and play.
GOODNIGHT, LIBRARY STORYTIME
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will hold “Goodnight, Library Storytime” on Wednesdays, March 4 and 18 at 7 pm for ages 4-7. Registration is required. Come say goodnight to the library but first stretch, sing, and get your nightly wiggles out with Miss Shagufta.There will be stories and an easy activity too.Wearing pajamas is encouraged.
Please bring your favorite stuffed animal along. A light bedtime snack provided. Please advise staff of any food allergies when registering.
PRE-K CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offers storytime for ages 3 1/2-5 on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 11 am. Registration required. Children will enjoy this interactive story hour which includes a craft.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host an “Ask a Master Gardener” event for all ages on Thursday, March 5 from 5:30 - 8 pm. The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County share their gardening wisdom. Bring in samples, ask questions and get advice.
STARTING A VEGETABLE GARDEN
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is hosting a free special event for all ages on Thursday, March 5 at 5:30 pm: “Starting a Vegetable Garden.” New to vegetable garden- ing? The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County can teach you where to place your gar- den to get the best sunlight, how to lay it out, and which types of plants to consider growing. A Q&A will follow the presentation.
KIDS’ DIY JR.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host DIY crafting for kids on Saturday, March 7 at 12 pm noon.The program is suggested for ages 5-8. Registration is required. Boys and girls (and a caregiver) are invited to join Miss Shagufta for an easy do-it- yourself project that kids can make and take home. Supplies are limited.
LEGO CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites kids ages 6 and older to come build away the afternoon with LEGO on Saturdays, March 7 and 21 from 2-4 pm, and Thursdays, March 12 and 26 from 4-5 pm. Gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and share with other young engineers.We supply the LEGOs; you supply the imagination and fun! Warning: Side effects of this program include constructive problem solving, increased fine motor skills, creative team building, improved patience and concentration skills.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offers a chess club for all ages on Saturdays, March 7 and 21 at 3 pm. Registration is requested. Designed to foster intellectual growth while having fun, the club will teach those players new to the game and coach each other into becoming better chess players. If you have any interest in playing chess, this club is for you!
FURRY BUDDIES
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township to help kids with reading on Tuesdays, March 10 and 24 at 6:30 pm. The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14.The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin and Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
FIELD TRIP TO GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is hosting a free special field trip for all ages to the Galloway Township Historical Society on Wednesday, March 11. Are you inter- ested in local history? Are you a resident of Galloway but have yet to see what treasures are held by our local historical society? There's no need to wait for an appointment. Meet in the library lobby and walk over to the Galloway Township Historical Society for a special tour.
SO,YOU CAN’T SEW?
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites ages 10 and older to learn
to use a sewing machine on Wednesday, March 11 at 2:30 pm. Registration for the free pro- gram is required.Take part in New Jersey Makers Day (early) by making a pillow to take home. All supplies included. Space is limited.
TEENSCAPING
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is offering an event called “Teenscaping” on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 pm.The program is open to teens ages 13-17. Registration is required. Come get hands-on with gender-neutral DIY projects for your room/locker/study space (aka: your Teenscape).
CRAFT WITH COMPANY: DIY FOR ADULTS
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host monthly “Craft with Company” DIY crafting for adults on Thursday, March 12 at 6 pm.The evening program is free, however as space is limited, registration is required. Come for unique craft fun the second Thursday of every month.The March project will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. The events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. (Crafts are subject to change.) In order to allow more people a chance to participate in our monthly adult crafts, attendees may not be able to participate consecutive months.
ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MUSEUM
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township hosts a presentation on the Atlantic County Veterans Museum on Wednesday, March 18 at 2 pm.The talk is open to all ages; regis- tration is requested. Are you interested in local history or military history? A representative from the Atlantic County Veterans Museum will present engaging details, including information about its collection of military artifacts and personal memorabilia.
KIDS’ DIY
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host DIY crafting for kids on Saturday, March 21 at 12 pm noon.The program is suggested for ages 9-12. Registration is required. Boys and girls are invited to join Miss Shagufta for an hour-long do-it-yourself project that kids can make and take home. Supplies are limited.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. Follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (face- book.com/atlanticlibrary),Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.